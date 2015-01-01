|
Citation
Carroll SL, Mikhail ME, Burt SA. Clin. Psychol. Rev. 2023; 101: e102253.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36758465
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Trajectories of youth antisocial behavior (ASB) are characterized by continuity and change. Although numerous longitudinal studies have examined ASB, findings from person-centered and variable-centered research have not yet been integrated. The present paper integrates findings across statistical methods for a more comprehensive understanding of the development of ASB. Neighborhood disadvantage is considered as a core moderator.
Language: en
Keywords
Aggression; Neighborhood disadvantage; Person-centered; Rule-breaking; Variable-centered; Youth antisocial behavior