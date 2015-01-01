Abstract

Parental drug use disorders (PDUDs) represent a highly prevalent risk factor for youth's development of psychological and substance misuse. However, most research on associations between parental substance use and child mental health focuses on composites of parental drug, alcohol, and tobacco use. PDUDs are associated with a range of legal, health, and environmental risks that make them substantially distinct from tobacco and alcohol misuse, yet associations between PDUDs and youth psychopathology symptoms have yet to be assessed quantitatively using meta-analytic techniques. Accordingly, the present meta-analysis assessed the association between PDUDs and youth's internalizing, externalizing, substance use, and total psychological problems across 30 studies (N = 8433). Meta-analytic findings showed that PDUDs were associated with greater substance use and total psychological problems in youth. Across studies, PDUDs were not associated with broad dimensions of youth internalizing and externalizing symptoms but demonstrated a positive relation with youth ADHD and conduct disorder symptoms. There were significant moderation effects for study quality, symptom informant, and child age, where the association between PDUDs and child symptoms of psychopathology was stronger for older youth, in higher quality studies, and studies using joint parent-child symptom informants. Taken together, the meta-analytic findings suggest that PDUDs present a significant risk factor for youth. Future research targeting the relation between parental drug use and youth psychopathology is warranted for prevention and intervention efforts. Implication of findings, mechanisms of interest, and an agenda for future research are discussed.

Language: en