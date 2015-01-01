Abstract

BACKGROUND: Disability and death due to low falls is increasing worldwide and disproportionately affects older adults. Current trauma systems were not designed to suit the needs of these patients. This study assessed the association between major trauma centre (MTC) care and outcomes in adult patients injured by low falls.



METHODS: Data were obtained from the Trauma Audit and Research Network on adult patients injured by falls from <2 m between 2017 and 2019 in England and Wales. 30-day survival, length of hospital stay and discharge destination were compared between MTCs and trauma units or local emergency hospitals (TU/LEHs) using an adjusted multiple logistic regression model.



RESULTS: 127 334 patients were included, of whom 27.6% attended an MTC. The median age was 79.4 years (IQR 64.5-87.2 years), and 74.2% of patients were aged >65 years. MTC care was not associated with improved 30-day survival (adjusted OR (AOR) 0.91, 95% CI 0.87 to 0.96, p<0.001). Transferred patients had a significant impact on the results. After excluding transferred patients, MTC care was associated with greater odds of 30-day survival (AOR 1.056, 95% CI 1.001 to 1.113, p=0.044). MTC care was also associated with greater odds of 30-day survival in the most severely injured patients (AOR 1.126, 95% CI 1.04 to 1.22, p=0.002), but not in patients aged >65 years (AOR 1.038, 95% CI 0.982 to 1.097, p=0.184).



CONCLUSION: MTC care was not associated with improved survival compared with TU/LEH care in the whole cohort. Patients who were transferred had a significant impact on the results. In patients who are not transferred, MTC care is associated with greater odds of 30-day survival in the whole cohort and in the most severely injured patients. Future research must determine the optimum means of identifying patients in need of higher-level care, the components of care which improve patient outcomes, develop patient-focused outcomes which reflect the characteristics and priorities of contemporary trauma patients, and investigate the need for transfer in specific subgroups of patients.

Language: en