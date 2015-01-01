|
Barea-Mendoza JA, Llompart-Pou JA, Pérez-Bárcena J, Quintana-Díaz M, Serviá-Goixart L, Guerrero-López F, González-Robledo J, Molina-Díaz I, Sánchez Arguiano J, Chico-Fernández M. Emergencias 2023; 35(1): 39-43.
(Copyright © 2023, SEMES - Sociedad Española de Medicina de Urgencias y Emergencias)
36756915
OBJECTIVES: To compare the ability of the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score, the GCS Pupils (GCS-P) score, and the Pupil Reactivity Score (PRS) to predict mortality in patients with severe head injury. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Retrospective analysis of all patients with severe head injury and initial GCS scores of 8 or lower on initial evaluation for whom records included pupil dilation information and clinical course after admission to intensive care units of participating hospitals. We assessed the ability of each of the 3 scores (GCS, GCS-P, and PRS) to predict mortality using discrimination analysis. Discrimination was estimated by calculating the areas under the receiver operating characteristic curves (AUC) and 95% CIs.
Humans; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Retrospective Studies; *Craniocerebral Trauma/diagnosis; *Mydriasis; Escalas.; Glasgow Coma Scale; Head injury.; Intensive care unit.; Mortality.; Predicción mortalidad.; Predictive scales.; Pupil; Trauma grave.; Traumatismo craneoencefálico.; Unidad de cuidados intensivos.; Wounds and injuries, severe.