Abstract

[Automated vehicles = AV]



Practitioner Summary: Conditional AV drivers are expected to take-over control during failures. However, drivers are not informed about the AV's planned manoeuvres. A visual display that presents the shared intended pathway is proposed to help drivers mitigate silent failures. This online photo experiment found the display helped anticipate failures with 87% accuracy.



The shared responsibility between conditional AVs drivers demands shared understanding. Thus, a shared intended pathway (SIP) - a graphical display of the AV's planned manoeuvres in a head-up display to help drivers anticipate silent failures is proposed. An online, randomised photo experiment was conducted with 394 drivers in Australia. The photos presented traffic scenarios where the SIP forecast either safe or unsafe manoeuvres (silent failures). Participants were required to respond by selecting whether driver intervention was necessary or not. Additionally, the effects of presented object recognition bounding boxes which indicated whether a road user was recognised or not were also tested in the experiment. The SIP led to correct intervention choices 87% of the time, and to calibrating self-reported trust, perceived ease of use and usefulness. The bounding boxes found no significant effects.



RESULTS suggest SIPs can assist in monitoring conditional automation. Future research in simulator studies is recommended.

