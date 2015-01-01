|
Oosterhoff JHF, Karhade AV, Groot OQ, Schwab JH, Heng M, Klang E, Prat D. Eur. J. Trauma Emerg. Surg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
36757419
Abstract
PURPOSE: Mortality prediction in elderly femoral neck fracture patients is valuable in treatment decision-making. A previously developed and internally validated clinical prediction model shows promise in identifying patients at risk of 90-day and 2-year mortality. Validation in an independent cohort is required to assess the generalizability; especially in geographically distinct regions. Therefore we questioned, is the SORG Orthopaedic Research Group (SORG) femoral neck fracture mortality algorithm externally valid in an Israeli cohort to predict 90-day and 2-year mortality? METHODS: We previously developed a prediction model in 2022 for estimating the risk of mortality in femoral neck fracture patients using a multicenter institutional cohort of 2,478 patients from the USA. The model included the following input variables that are available on clinical admission: age, male gender, creatinine level, absolute neutrophil, hemoglobin level, international normalized ratio (INR), congestive heart failure (CHF), displaced fracture, hemiplegia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), history of cerebrovascular accident (CVA) and beta-blocker use. To assess the generalizability, we used an intercontinental institutional cohort from the Sheba Medical Center in Israel (level I trauma center), queried between June 2008 and February 2022. Generalizability of the model was assessed using discrimination, calibration, Brier score, and decision curve analysis.
Language: en
Keywords
Mortality; Machine learning; Femoral neck fracture; Geriatric trauma; Hip fracture; Prediction model