Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to provide epidemiological data of pediatric patients suffering from cervical spinal trauma in Germany, in order to integrate these data in future decision-making processes concerning diagnosis and therapy.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Retrospective multicenter study includes all patients up to 16 years suffering from cervical spine injuries who were treated in six German spine centers between 01/2010 and 12/2016. The clinical databases were screened for specific trauma mechanism, level of injury as well as accompanying injuries. Diagnostic imaging and the chosen therapy were analyzed. Patients were divided into three age groups for further evaluation: age group I (0-6 years), age group II (7-9 years), age group III (10-16 years).



RESULTS: A total of 214 children with 265 cervical spine injuries were included during the mentioned period. The mean age at the time of injury was 11.9 (± 3.9) years. In age group I, 24 (11.2%) patients were included, age group II consisted of 22 patients (10.3%), and 168 patients belonged to age group III (78.5%). Girls and boys were equally affected. In all age groups, falls and traffic accidents were the most common causes of cervical spine injuries. A total of 180 patients (84.1%) were treated conservatively, while 34 (15.9%) children underwent surgery. Distorsion/whiplash injury was the most common entity (n = 165; 68.2%). Children aged 0-9 years had significantly (p < 0.001) more frequent injuries of the upper cervical spine (C0-C2) compared to older age groups. Patients of age group III were more likely to suffer from injuries in subaxial localizations. Neurological deficits were rarely seen in all age groups. Head injuries did represent the most common accompanying injuries (39.8%, n = 92).



CONCLUSIONS: The upper cervical spine was more frequently affected in young children. Older children more often suffered from subaxial pathologies. The majority of cervical spinal column injuries were treated conservatively. Nevertheless, 15% of the hospitalized children had to be treated surgically.

