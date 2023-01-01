Abstract

Elexacaftor/Tezacaftor/Ivacaftor (ETI) is a recently approved cystic fibrosis (CF) transmembrane conductance regulator modulator therapy that has shown promising clinical and laboratory improvements on multiple organ systems in people with CF (pwCF). While original clinical trials found little to no effect on depression and anxiety, many post-marketing reports have suggested that ETI may be associated with adverse mental health effects. Here we report on two pwCF with adverse mental health effects shortly after starting ETI. Although many factors such as the burden of living with a chronic disease or widespread effects of the Covid-19 pandemic may have contributed to these events, similar reports have led to mounting concern that ETI may be the cause of such events. Regular mental health screening before the initiation of ETI and monitoring for signs and symptoms of mental diseases afterward should be a routine part of care, given the gravity of possible outcomes.

Language: en