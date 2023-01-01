Abstract

Sexual and gender minority (SGM) populations face heightened risk of suicide compared to their heterosexual and cisgender counterparts, and a previous suicide attempt is among the strongest predictors of suicide mortality. Despite this increased risk, limited research has explored mental health help-seeking behavior and previous mental health care experiences of SGM individuals among the highest risk for suicide-individuals with a recent, near-fatal suicide attempt. This study presents thematic analysis results of interviews with 22 SGM individuals who reported at least one near-fatal suicide attempt in the past 18 months. Identified themes were (a) factors that affect help-seeking for SGM individuals with a recent, near-fatal suicide attempt, including previous mental health care experiences, support systems, and structural barriers and facilitators; (b) hospitalization is not a one-size fits all solution; and (c) recommendations for improving care for this population.



FINDINGS demonstrate that anti-SGM stigma may magnify existing barriers to mental health care across all socioecological levels. Notably, participants cited a fear of loss of autonomy from inpatient hospitalization and previous discriminatory experiences when seeking mental health care as hampering help-seeking. Given increased risk for suicide mortality, this patient population is a necessary stakeholder in suicide prevention and intervention development and policy discussions affecting mental health care. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en