Okafor S, Adanu EK, Lidbe A, Jones S. Traffic Injury Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36755397
OBJECTIVES: Single vehicle (SV) run-off-road crashes are a major cause of severe injury and fatality. Such crashes can result in different levels of severity depending on the direction (i.e., left or right) in which the vehicle runs off the road. This paper investigated the factors contributing to the crash severities of right run-off-road (R-ROR) and left run-off-road (L-ROR) SV crashes.
Crash severity; random parameter ordered logit model; run-off direction; run-off-road; single vehicle