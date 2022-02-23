|
Citation
Domingos J, Dean J, Fernandes JB, Ramos C, Grunho M, Proença L, Vaz JR, Godinho C. Trials 2023; 24(1): e101.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
36755331
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Falling and gait difficulties in people with Parkinson's disease (PD) are associated with impaired reactive postural adjustments and impairments in attentional resources. Combined intensive balance motor and cognitive exercise can be beneficial. However, uncertainties persist regarding the true effects and safety when applying such training. Using trampoline beds may be a favorable safe environment for a highly intensive, cognitive, and balancing training approach. The primary goal of this randomized controlled trial is to assess the effects of an intensive cognitive-motor training program in a safe trampoline environment in addition to usual care on balance impairment, gait, physical capacity, fear of falling, falls frequency and severity, cognition, and clinical impairments in people with mild or moderate PD.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Randomized Controlled Trials as Topic; Falls; Fear; Effectiveness; Balance; Randomized controlled trial; Gait; Postural Balance; *Parkinson Disease/psychology; Exercise Therapy/adverse effects/methods; Parkinson’s disease; Trampoline training