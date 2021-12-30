Abstract

Although much of the literature on pets in disasters associates the failure to evacuate pets with a weak or absent human-animal bond, rapid-onset disasters challenge the foundations of that claim. Colorado's Marshall Fire, which occurred on 30 December 2021, took the lives of more than 1000 pets. The fire began in open grassland and quickly became an "urban firestorm" when it spread into densely populated areas. Due to the timing of the fire's onset, owners could not return home to rescue their pets. Although first responders, volunteers, and other evacuees rescued some animals, many died inside their homes. Analysis of qualitative interviews with a small sample of pet owners whose animals died in the fire reveal the factors that prevented owners from rescuing their pets. Through analysis of traditional and social media, and emergency notifications, this research presents a timeline of events on the day of the fire and examines pitfalls in evacuation notification. Participant observation and field conversations provide insight into the impact of the fire on veterinary clinics. The study concludes with suggestions intended to reduce future mass deaths of animals.

