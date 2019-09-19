Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the mental health of populations around the world, but few longitudinal studies of its impact on suicidal thoughts and behaviors have been published especially from low- and middle-income countries.



METHODS: This is a prospective cohort study of 1,385 first-year students from 5 Universities in Mexico followed-up for 1 year. We report 1-year cumulative incidence of suicidal thoughts and behaviors before (September 19, 2019-March 29, 2020) and during the COVID-19 period (March 30, 2020-June 30, 2020), focusing on those in the COVID-19 period with risk conditions and positive coping strategies during the pandemic.



RESULTS: There was an increase in the incidence of suicidal ideation during the COVID-19 period compared to the pre-COVID-19 period (RR 1.65, 95%CI 1.08-2.50). This increase was mostly found among students with heightened sense of vulnerability (RR 1.95), any poor coping behavior (RR 2.40) and a prior mental disorder (RR 2.41). While we found no evidence of an increased risk of suicidal planning or attempts, there was evidence that those without lifetime mental health disorders were at greater risk of suicidal plans than those with these disorders especially if they had poor coping strategies (RR 3.14).



CONCLUSION: In the short term, how students deal with the pandemic, being at high risk and having poor coping behavior, increased the new occurrence of suicidal thoughts and behaviors. Studies with longer follow-up and interventions to reduce or enhance these behaviors are needed.HIGHLIGHTSSuicidal ideation increased during the COVID-19 periodThose with heightened sense of vulnerability and poor coping were more affectedStudies with longer follow-up are needed.

