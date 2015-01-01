SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Garcia-Quiñones JA, Sánchez-Domínguez CN, Serna-Rodríguez MF, Marino-Martínez IA, Rivas-Estilla AM, Pérez-Maya AA. Arch. Suicide Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13811118.2023.2176269

PMID

36772904

Abstract

Suicide is defined as the action of harming oneself with the intention of dying. It is estimated that worldwide, one person dies by suicide every 40 s, making it a major health problem. Studies in families have suggested that suicide has a genetic component, so the search for genetic variants associated with suicidal behavior could be useful as potential biomarkers to identify people at risk of suicide. In Mexico, some studies of gene variants related to neurotransmission and other important pathways have been carried out and potential association of variants located in the following genes has been suggested: SLC6A4, SAT-1, TPH-2, ANKK1, GSHR, SCARA50, RGS10, STK33, COMT, and FKBP5. This systematic review shows the genetic studies conducted on the Mexican population. This article contributes by compiling the existing information on genetic variants and genes associated with suicidal behavior, in the future could be used as potential biomarkers to identify people at risk of suicide.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; suicidal behavior; Genetic; genomic; Mexican; variants

