|
Citation
|
Duke S, Macdonald J, Kennedy AJ. Aust. J. Rural Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Association for Australian Rural Nurses; National Rural Health Alliance, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36762906
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: This paper draws on the principles of suicide risk safety planning to co-design a farming community resource for preventing and managing risks to mental health. SETTING: This project was undertaken in the Great South Coast Region of Victoria, Australia. PARTICIPANTS: A working group (n = 6-8) from the Victorian farming community contributed to the iterative co-design and co-production of Steering Straight: My plan to keep on track. Twenty-four members of the farming community pilot tested Steering Straight.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; co-design; farming community; preventative health; well-being