Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is common and poses many clinical challenges. Despite limited evidence of effectiveness, psychotropic medications are often prescribed. We aimed to characterise overdose presentations in patients with BPD.



METHOD: This is a retrospective observational series of patients with BPD presenting to a tertiary hospital following an overdose from January 2019 to December 2020. Medical records were reviewed to determine baseline characteristics, overdose details, clinical features, treatment, and disposition.



RESULTS: There were 608 presentations in 370 people (76% female), median age 28 years (range 16-75 years). The majority (331[89%]) of patients were prescribed at least one psychotropic medication, with 129 (35%) being prescribed three or more different psychotropic agents. Of the total prescribed psychotropics, 520/1459 (36%) were for off-label indications. The majority of agents (860/1487[58%]) taken in overdose were prescribed. The commonest drug classes taken in overdose were benzodiazepines (241[16%]) and antipsychotics (229[15%]). Severe toxicity occurred in 99 (16%) cases with either coma (GCS<9) or hypotension (systolic BP <90 mmHg). The commonest agent associated with severe toxicity was quetiapine 39/99 (39%).



CONCLUSIONS: Psychotropic polypharmacy is common in BPD, often with off-label indications. Prescribed medications are commonly taken in overdose. Quetiapine is over-represented both in off-label prescribing and associated harm.

