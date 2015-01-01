|
Störkel LM, Niedtfeld I, Schmahl C, Hepp J. Behav. Res. Ther. 2023; 162: e104273.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
36764164
All theoretical models of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) posit that regulation of negative affect (NA) is a central motive for NSSI, and cross-sectional work supports this. However, previous ambulatory assessment (AA) studies that examined NSSI found mixed results. We investigated the affect regulation function of NSSI in 51 women with DSM-5 NSSI disorder in a 15-day AA study with five random daily prompts and self-initiated NSSI prompts. We extend previous work by i) comparing NSSI moments to moments of a high-urge for NSSI, ii) adding high-frequency sampling following NSSI and high-urge moments, and iii) including tension as a dependent variable. We hypothesized that NA and tension would show a steeper decrease following NSSI than following high-urge moments, if NSSI was effective in reducing NA and tension.
Language: en
Emotion regulation; Non-suicidal self-injury; Affect; Ambulatory assessment; Tension