|
Citation
|
Olsson SE, Singh H, Kerr MS, Podlesh Z, Chung J, Tjan A. Brain Stimul. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36773778
|
Abstract
|
Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is defined as the brain dysfunction occurring after an individual sustains trauma to the cerebrum. Various incidents may cause TBI, such as motor vehicle accidents (MVA), sports injuries, or violent events. Depending on the location and severity of impact, patients may experience relatively mild, to severe, lifelong symptoms. The presence of symptoms following TBI may be diagnosed as post-concussion syndrome (PCS). Many patients have acute depression symptoms after TBI which persist as medication refractory post-concussion depression. TBI survivors are at increased life-time risk of developing pharmaco-resistant major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, dysthymia, or other psychiatric disorders along with increased risk of seizures.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Traumatic brain injury; Excitatory protocol; Post-concussion depression; Post-concussion syndrome; Transcranial magnetic stimulation