Abstract

BACKGROUND: Considerable research has established the harmful impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on children's and adolescents' health and well-being. However, the literature has been constrained by studies using less representative samples, hindering the generalization of the findings.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate the associations of employment disruption and school closures during the pandemic with suicidal ideation and behavior in children and adolescents-and to consider the potential mediating effects of child psychological and physical abuse and subsequent mental health conditions. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: This study used the Adolescent Behaviors and Experiences data (n = 4692) - a nationally representative survey administered by the CDC of the United States from January to June 2021.



METHODS: Logistic regression models were conducted to investigate the associations. A series of multiple mediation models were performed.



RESULTS: School closures directly reduced child psychological and physical abuse and suicidal ideation and behavior. Employment disruption did not directly predict suicidal ideation and behavior but primarily through child abuse. Mental health's mediation role was significant in the associations between child psychological abuse and suicidal ideation and behavior, but no evidence suggested the same mediating pattern for the physical abuse-suicidal ideation and behavior relationship. Within the covariates, sexual orientation was the most consistent and highest risk factor.



CONCLUSIONS: This study contributes to current knowledge on disaster impact, child abuse, and suicidal ideation and behavior, and it can also provide policy and intervention awareness for social workers.

Language: en