Abstract

BACKGROUND: Exposure to environmental risk factors increases the negative impact maltreatment has on children's development. Sleep ecology (i.e., sleep hygiene and home sleeping conditions) can be one of these factors. Poor sleep hygiene and suboptimal home sleeping conditions can alter sleep characteristics, which in turn, may lead to behavior problems (BPs), highly prevalent in maltreated preschoolers.



OBJECTIVES: Describe sleep ecology in maltreated preschoolers and explore associations between their sleep ecology, objective sleep characteristics and BPs.



METHOD: Parents (n = 22) completed the Children's Sleep Hygiene Scale (CSHS), and a sleep environment questionnaire to document sleep ecology. Children wore an actigraph to record objective sleep characteristics. Parents completed the Behavioral Assessment Scale for Children (BASC-2) to assess children's BPs. Descriptive and correlational analyses were performed.



RESULTS: Most of the parents (90.5 %) reported adequate sleep hygiene. However, 20 parents (95.2 %) reported suboptimal home sleeping conditions. Better physiological and overall sleep hygiene were related to earlier sleep onset. Better emotional sleep hygiene was associated with shorter nighttime awakenings and better sleep efficiency. Later sleep onset was associated with lower anxiety, and longer 24-hour sleep duration with higher somatization. Better physiological sleep hygiene was associated with less depression, and better emotional sleep hygiene with less hyperactivity.



CONCLUSION: This study showed that sleep hygiene could be associated with maltreated preschoolers' sleep characteristics and BPs, and that their home sleeping conditions may be of concern. Associations between sleep ecology, objective sleep characteristics and BPs deserve to be better understood, and further explored.

