Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To examine the changes in the frequency of going outside among U.S. older adults between 2020 and 2021 (post-COVID vaccine) and correlates of those changes.



METHODS: We used the 2019-2021 National Health and Aging Trend Study (NHATS) (N = 3,063, age 70+) and multinomial logistic regression to analyze associations of increased and decreased frequencies in going outside with physical, psychosocial, and cognitive health, environmental (COVID concerns and transportation) factors, and social media use as the independent variables.



RESULTS: In 2021 compared to 2020, 13% and 16% of those age 70+ reported increased and decreased frequencies, respectively. Increased frequency was associated with social media use. Decreased frequency was associated with poor physical health, depression/anxiety, and perceived memory decline. COVID concerns and transportation problems, as well as female gender, age 90+, and being non-Hispanic Black, were also significant correlates of decreased frequency.



CONCLUSIONS: Most U.S. adults age 70+ appear to have resumed their 2019 level of frequency of going outside in 2021 after the COVID vaccines became available; however, 16% reported decreased frequency of going outside in 2021 compared to 2020. CLINICAL IMPLICATIONS: Older adults with physical, mental, and cognitive health challenges need help to increase their frequency of going outside.

