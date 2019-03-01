|
Citation
Cozzi G, Grillone A, Zuliani E, Giangreco M, Zanchi C, Abbracciavento G, Barbi E, Amaddeo A. Front. Pediatr. 2023; 11: e1078274.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
36762280
PMCID
Abstract
AIM: We compared adolescents' visits to a tertiary-level paediatric emergency department (PED) in Italy during the pre-pandemic year and the first and second years of the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on mental health presentations.
Language: en
Keywords
|
mental health; emergency department; suicide; COVID-19; adolescence; eating disorders