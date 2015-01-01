Abstract

Violence against children can cause psychological problems such as post-traumatic syndrome disorder (PTSD). The negative impact of violence on children is psychological and physical problems and risk of suicide. Nurses have a role to provide comprehensive nursing care such as cognitive behavior therapy for reducing PTSD symptoms. The purpose of this study was to describe the methods of cognitive behavior therapy to reduce symptoms of PTSD in children who are victims of violence. This study used the scoping review method. The databases use for the literature review in this study were CINAHL, PubMed, and Scopus. The keywords used in English were "cognitive behavioral therapy OR CBT" AND "violence OR abuse" AND "post-traumatic stress disorder OR PTSD" AND "child OR children". The inclusion criteria were full text, randomized control trial or quasi-experimental research design, English language, the sample was children, and the publication period was for the last 10 years (2013-2022). We found 10 articles discussing CBT intervention on children who experienced victim abuse to reduce symptoms of PTSD. Most of the articles in this study used randomized control trial design. Several samples in this study are from the USA. The total sample was 47-320 respondents. This study showed three methods of CBT, namely psychoeducation, self-management, and coping strategies. CBT interventions can be carried out face-to-face or online. The activities carried out by the participants were relaxing, participating in training, counseling, problem-solving discussions, and therapy to improve sleep quality. Cognitive behavioral therapy is an intervention that can be carried out to reduce the traumatic impact on child victims of violence by taking into account the characteristics and development of the children.

