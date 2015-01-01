|
Citation
Comendador L, Cebrià AI, Sanz A, Perez V, Palao D. Healthcare (Basel) 2023; 11(3): e432.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36767007
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a health problem among patients diagnosed with schizophrenia. Telehealth technology has become an emerging intervention that may offer opportunities to reach this at-risk group. However, to consider the implementation of telehealth systems in the prevention of suicidal behaviors in patients diagnosed with schizophrenia, a review of the evidence is required. The present aim was to explore the effectiveness of telephone-based suicide prevention programs among patients with schizophrenia and related disorders.
Language: en
Keywords
suicide; monitoring; schizophrenia; cognitive symptoms; emotions; non-pharmacological interventions; psychology; telehealth