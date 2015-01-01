Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a health problem among patients diagnosed with schizophrenia. Telehealth technology has become an emerging intervention that may offer opportunities to reach this at-risk group. However, to consider the implementation of telehealth systems in the prevention of suicidal behaviors in patients diagnosed with schizophrenia, a review of the evidence is required. The present aim was to explore the effectiveness of telephone-based suicide prevention programs among patients with schizophrenia and related disorders.



METHODS: A bibliographic search was carried out in the PubMed, PsycInfo, Scopus and Web of Science electronic databases following PRISMA guidelines. Two reviewers performed the selection, data extraction and methodological quality assessment. A total of 352 articles were retrieved, of which five studies met the eligibility criteria.



RESULTS: Globally, an adherence was observed ranging from 78 to 100%. Three studies reported a reduction in suicidal ideation and two studies showed a reduction in the risk of relapse observed in the intervention group compared to a control group.



CONCLUSIONS: In accordance with the limited data available, the use of a telephone contact approach appears to be feasible and effective in schizophrenia patients with suicidal behaviors. The preliminary evidence also suggests that this system appears to reduce suicidal ideation. Further research is required to design evidence-based future interventions and to determine whether this approach can improve patient outcomes.

