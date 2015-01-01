Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bipolar disorder (BD) is higher in developing countries. Childhood trauma exposure is a common environmental risk factor in Colombia and might be associated with a more severe course of bipolar disorder in Low-Middle Income-Countries. We carried out the first case-control study in Colombia using a structural clinical interview and the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire-Short Form (CTQ-SF) to describe the prevalence and association between trauma exposure during childhood with a severe course of illness (early age onset, rapid cycling, ideation or suicide attempt, or ≥ 3 hospitalization) in a sample of BD patients.



RESULTS: A total of 114 cases and 191 controls evaluated showed the following results. Cases included 61.4% BD type I and 38.6% BD type II. The median age was 31.5 years (IQR, 75-24) for BD patients and 31 years old (IQR, 38-24) for healthy controls. A higher prevalence of childhood trauma was evidenced in cases compared to controls. Emotional abuse, physical abuse, sexual abuse, physical neglect and emotional neglect evidenced a strong association with severe bipolar disorder (OR = 3.42, p < .001; OR = 4.68, p < .001; OR = 4.30, p = .003; OR = 5.10, p < .001; OR = 5.64, p < .001, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: This is the first association study between childhood trauma exposure as a higher risk for a severe course of illness in BD patients in Colombian. Our findings highlight the higher prevalence of childhood trauma in bipolar patients and the strong association of childhood trauma with severe bipolar disorder. These findings are relevant for screening and evaluating childhood trauma exposure during the course of BD patients.

