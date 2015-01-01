|
Guillen-Burgos H, Moreno-Lopez S, Acevedo-Vergara K, Pérez-Florez M, Pachón-Garcia C, Gálvez-Flórez JF. Int. J. Bipolar Disord. 2023; 11(1): e7.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
36763206
BACKGROUND: Bipolar disorder (BD) is higher in developing countries. Childhood trauma exposure is a common environmental risk factor in Colombia and might be associated with a more severe course of bipolar disorder in Low-Middle Income-Countries. We carried out the first case-control study in Colombia using a structural clinical interview and the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire-Short Form (CTQ-SF) to describe the prevalence and association between trauma exposure during childhood with a severe course of illness (early age onset, rapid cycling, ideation or suicide attempt, or ≥ 3 hospitalization) in a sample of BD patients.
Childhood trauma; Case–control study; Severe bipolar disorder; Traumatic life events