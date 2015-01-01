|
Machailo RM, Koen D, Matsipane M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(3): e1725.
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36767093
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Psychiatric nurses have a specialized body of knowledge and skills in providing care to persons with mental health challenges. The literature provides scanty evidence on child psychiatric nursing practices. This paper explored the successes of psychiatric nurses in caring for children with mental health problems using appreciative inquiry (AI).
Keywords
mental health; appreciative inquiry; psychiatric nurses; success