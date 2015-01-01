|
Krayer A, Kulhari S, Sharma V, Robinson C. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(3): e1812.
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36767180
BACKGROUND: Evidence regarding the experience and perceptions of police personnel with suicide in South Asia is limited. This study explored the lived experiences and perceptions of suicide among police personnel in an Indian state. The focus was on explanations of and reasons for suicide.
India; occupational factors; organisational factors; police service; police suicide