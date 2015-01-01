SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Demaria F, Vicari S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(3): e1819.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph20031819

PMID

36767187

Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic had an unprecedented impact on mental health. In particular, the impact on adolescents was likely significant due to vulnerability factors linked to this developmental stage and pre-existing conditions of hardship. The present work aimed at grasping the particular effects of the pandemic on social and cultural aspects of adolescence, providing a cross-sectional picture of this historical moment of contemporary youth culture. Further research is needed to verify the findings.


Language: en

Keywords

COVID-19 pandemic; adolescent distress; social and cultural changes; vaccine

