Citation
Demaria F, Vicari S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(3): e1819.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
36767187
Abstract
The COVID-19 pandemic had an unprecedented impact on mental health. In particular, the impact on adolescents was likely significant due to vulnerability factors linked to this developmental stage and pre-existing conditions of hardship. The present work aimed at grasping the particular effects of the pandemic on social and cultural aspects of adolescence, providing a cross-sectional picture of this historical moment of contemporary youth culture. Further research is needed to verify the findings.
Language: en
Keywords
COVID-19 pandemic; adolescent distress; social and cultural changes; vaccine