Abstract

BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic is an example of a situational crisis resulting in emotional destabilization. The aim of the study was to analyze changes in the level of anxiety and anger in medical students during the early adaptation to the situational crisis, and to estimate the risk factors for fear and anger in this group.



METHODS: Participants were 949 medical students (M = 22.88, SD = 4.10) in the first stage on March 2020, and 748 (M = 22.57, SD = 3.79) in the second stage on June 2020. The STAI, STAXI-2, and our own questionnaire were used.



RESULTS: First vs the second stage: anxiety state (p < 0.001), anger state (p = 0.326), and feeling angry (p < 0.05). The regression model (F(14.1681) = 79.01, p < 0.001) for the level of anxiety state explains 39% of the dependent variable variance (r(2) = 0.39). The model for the anger-state level (F(6.1689) = 68.04, p < 0.001)-19% (r(2) = 0.19).



CONCLUSIONS: During the early adaptation to the situational crisis, the general level of anxiety decreased, but anger was at the same level. The anxiety was explained by contact with potentially or objective infected persons, and the level of anger was based on the need for greater social support.

