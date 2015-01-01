Abstract

In Japan, there is an imminent threat of major earthquakes and floods. Children's health is increasingly at risk from climate-change-related disasters. The purpose of this study was to identify factors related to mothers' worries about the effects of evacuation on their children. Participants were mothers whose children attended a childcare center in one municipality in Ishikawa, Japan. A cross-sectional design was used. A questionnaire was developed based on previous studies, and it was used to conduct a survey. A total of 1298 individuals who provided valid data were included in the analysis. The following factors were related to mothers' worries about the effects of evacuation on their children: not having prepared a grab bag as a disaster risk reduction strategy, having no neighbors to help them in case of disaster, having children aged <3 years, and having children with allergies. The mothers of children <3 years old with allergies who are unprepared and have no social support are likely to worry about evacuating their children. Policymakers must be aware that the mothers of children aged <3 years and the mothers of children with allergies experience substantial concerns about the effects of evacuation on their children.

Language: en