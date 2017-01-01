Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child abuse is an endemic phenomenon that refers to any form of violence aimed at children and adolescents. The Emergency Room is often the entry point to healthcare for the abused child.



METHODS: This is a cross-sectional study including minors, aged 0-18 years, of all genders, who experienced any form of violence examined at the Paediatric Emergency Department of the 'Maggiore della Carità' Hospital in Novara (North-West Italy) between 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2021. Data were extrapolated by looking at the diagnosis at discharge. A comparison of the different variables collected was made between the pre-COVID-19 period and the COVID era.



RESULTS: 120 minors presented to the paediatric emergency room seeking help for violence. The average age was 10 years, 55% of the victims were male and 75% of them were Italian. In the pre-COVID period, the number of presentations for abuse was 62, while in the COVID period it was 58 with an increase of peer violence (from 38.71% to 62.07%) and with a statistically significant impact of the pandemic on the phenomenon (p-value < 0.00001). In general, peer violence accounts for 50% of the cases reviewed and resulted in fewer reports to the judicial authority and requests for forensic advice.



CONCLUSION: The SARS-CoV-2-related pandemic has had an impact on total emergency room admissions and the types of abuse perpetrated.

