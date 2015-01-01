Abstract

The aim of this study was to analyze the impact of experiences of violence and discrimination on mental health among people in situations of homelessness (PSH). For this purpose, a quantitative, descriptive, and correlational investigation was conducted by conducting a survey with 603 PSH living in the Community of Madrid (Spain). The results show high levels of mental health impairment, as well as approximately half of the participants having experienced discrimination and violence in the course of their homelessness. Perceived experiences of discrimination are associated with higher levels of mental health impairment (OR = 0.458; p = < 0.001; 95% IC 0.31-0.68). This deterioration is also related to a negative self-assessment of the general state of health among participants (OR = 0.262; p = < 0.001; 95% IC 0.12-0.57). However, impaired mental health is not associated with experiences of violence. The findings also indicate that there are intersections in terms of being female, young, and foreign that result in greater psychological impairment and a higher risk of experiencing violence and discrimination. This study provides an insight into the PSH experiences in relation to mental health, violence, and discrimination and the need to implement actions aimed at improving their psychosocial wellbeing from the perspective of respect for citizens' rights.

Language: en