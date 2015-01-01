SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wang W, Zhang J, Thompson WL. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(3): e2188.

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph20032188

36767554

This study explores how Confucianism affects suicide rates by gender. Data for the study come from the World Health Organization document "Suicide Worldwide in 2019", which provides frequency and gender ratios for suicide rates in 183 member countries. One-way ANOVA and multiple linear regression analysis were used to examine potential differences in suicide rates and male to female ratio of suicides. Independent variables include region, income level, culture, and Confucian values that may be related to suicide. Suicide rates for Confucian countries do not show significant differences from European countries. However, these countries have lower suicide gender ratios.


Language: en

suicide; China; Confucianism; culture; gender ratio

