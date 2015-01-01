SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Puerto-Casasasnovas E, Galiana-Richart J, Mastrantonio-Ramos MP, López-Muñoz F, Rocafort-Nicolau A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(3): e2279.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph20032279

PMID

36767645

Abstract

This article analyzes the relationship between per capita expenditure and financial and macroeconomic variables in the framework of mental health, in regions where the prevailing system is public healthcare governed by the state and in regions where the prevailing system is that of public ownership. The period 2006-2017 was analyzed. A simple linear regression analysis was carried out to determine the relationship between the expenditure per inhabitant and a series of relevant variables such as asset turnover, cash flow, and expenditure as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP), applying statistical tests to validate the study. In regions where public-private co-financing prevails in the health system, two crucial variables to measure per capita expenditure on mental health were GDP per capita and cash flow of mental health providers. In the regions where management is direct, the crucial variables were asset turnover of mental health providers and expenditure on mental health as a percentage of GDP per capita. These elements are key to determining how to develop public investment policies in hospital systems in the different regions of Europe and the world.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; agreement; gross domestic product; per capita expenditure; public ownership

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print