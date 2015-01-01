SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Crawford J, Spence J, Lovegrove T, Tam E, Collins D, Harvey SB, Deady M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(3): e2460.

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph20032460

36767833

Workplace sickness absence is a major public health and economic problem, and common mental disorders (CMDs) such as anxiety and depression are associated with particularly high rates of long-term sickness absence. Effective return-to-work (RTW) interventions are required. This pilot study investigates the feasibility, acceptability, and potential effectiveness of a new therapist-assisted Web-based RTW intervention (Workable) for injured workers on sick leave for a psychological or physical injury. A single-group open pilot trial design was used, with assessments at pre-treatment and post-treatment. The intervention consisted of 6 weeks of online modules and 6 coaching calls from a psychologist. A total of 13 participants were recruited and 9 completed all questionnaires. Program adherence was high, with 92% of participants completing the 6-week intervention. Participants reported high levels of intervention satisfaction and ease of use. There were large and significant reductions between pre- and post-treatment on measures of depression, anxiety, stress, and workdays missed over the past four weeks, along with a significant increase in self-reported work ability. These results suggest that Workable is a feasible and acceptable intervention for injured workers, with the potential to improve mental health and RTW outcomes. A randomized controlled trial is required to determine the efficacy of the intervention.


mental health; eHealth; depression; anxiety; online intervention; absenteeism; blended intervention; return to work; satisfaction; sick leave

