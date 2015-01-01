Abstract

Bipolar disorder is associated with suicidal behavior. The risk of suicide for individuals with bipolar disorder is up to 20-30 times larger than that of the general population. Considerable evidence suggests that testosterone may play a role in the pathophysiology of suicidal behavior in both men and women with bipolar disorder and other psychiatric conditions. Testosterone has complex effects on psychological traits. It affects mood and behavior, including interactions with other people. Testosterone regulates pro-active and re-active aspects of aggression. Probably, both high and low levels of testosterone may contribute to the neurobiology of suicide in various patient populations. The effects of endogenous and exogenous testosterone on suicidality in patients with bipolar disorder need further investigation. The aim of this commentary article is to provide a commentary on the author's work on the topic, summarize the literature on testosterone, bipolar disorder, and suicide, and encourage future research on this poorly studied topic.

Language: en