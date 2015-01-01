Abstract

Family resilience plays an important role in the healthy family development of adolescents with depression, but few studies have explored the specific process of family resilience. This study aims to explore the dynamic processes of family resilience from parents of adolescents with depression. Data were collected from 14 Chinese parents of adolescents with depression by interpretative phenomenological analysis method. Four themes and 12 sub-themes emerged: (1) decompensation phase: (i) misinterpretations of illness, (ii) heavy psychological burden, (iii) chaotic rhythms in family; (2) launch phase: (i) potential influences of labeling, (ii) we must cure my child anyway, (iii) begin adjusting to family roles; (3) recovery phase: (i) family reflection, (ii) subsequent reorganization of family resources, (iii) ultimately establishing a new balance; (4) normality phase: (i) adaption for medical seeking process, (ii) actively lower expectations, (iii) concerns of future needs. Mental health professionals could provide targeted suggestions to help the parents achieve family resilience by assessing its different phases.

