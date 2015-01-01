|
Citation
|
Leroy V, Martinet V, Nunkessore O, Dentel C, Durand H, Mockler D, Puisieux F, Fougère B, Chen Y. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(3): e2628.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36767992
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In older people, dementia is a well-established risk factor for falls. However, the association and the causal relationship between falls and the earlier stages of cognitive impairment remains unclear. The purpose of the study was to review the literature data on the association between falls and cognitive impairment, no dementia, including Mild Cognitive Impairment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
falls; cognitive impairment; gait disorders; mild cognitive impairment