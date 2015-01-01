|
Bašková M, Urbanová E, Ďuríčeková B, Škodová Z, Bánovčinová. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(3): e2624.
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36767994
BACKGROUND: The aim of the study is to analyse the risk of postpartum depression using dimensions of perceived support (information, emotional, and physical), antenatal education (satisfaction and attitude), and attitude toward pregnancy (wanted or unwanted).
Language: en
antenatal classes; attitudes toward pregnancy; postpartum depression; support person during birth