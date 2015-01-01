Abstract

To prevent falls, community-dwelling older adults must maintain regular physical activities. This study aimed to explore the association between the prevention from going out and the incidence of falls among community-dwelling older adults during the COVID-19 pandemic. We conducted a prospective cohort study that consisted of 381 individuals aged 65 years or older, living in a local community in Japan, and ranging from being independent to being physically and cognitively frail. The finding revealed that among those who had been going out five or more times weekly pre-pandemic, the prevention from going out at the time of the first state of emergency (SOE) (AOR = 6.84; 95%CI = 1.51-31.02), having history of falls (AOR = 7.35; 95%CI = 1.81-29.84), participating in group gatherings (AOR = 6.09; 95%CI = 1.48-25.12), living with spouses (AOR = 0.08; 95%CI = 0.02-0.40), and living with other than spouse (AOR = 0.15; 95%CI = 0.03-0.73) were associated with the incidence of falls. The study highlights the importance of providing regular opportunities to go out to community-dwelling older adults in order to prevent falls.

