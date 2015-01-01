Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Work-related mental distress is one of the most dominant reasons for sick leave and early retirement. Specialized therapy programs for work-related mental health problems are rare, especially in a group setting. This study evaluates the severity of depression, anxiety, somatization and burnout symptoms before and after a work-related group therapy program.



METHODS: Patients of a psychosomatic outpatient clinic with work-related mental disorders completed 12 sessions of a manual-based group training with reference to the workplace. Data were collected using the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9), Patient Health Questionnaire-15 (PHQ-15), General Anxiety Disorder Scale-7 (GAD-7) and the Maslach Burnout Inventory (MBI) before (T1) and directly after the intervention (T2).



RESULTS: Overall, 48 participants completed the intervention. The participants' symptoms of depression (T1: M = 11.06, SD = 6.19, T2: M = 8.92, SD = 8.17; p < 0.001, d = 0.53) and anxiety (T1: M = 9.94, SD = 5.18, T2: M = 7.13, SD = 5.69; p = 0.001, d = 0.49) as well as their emotional exhaustion (T1: M = 4.63, SD = 0.95, T2: M = 4.05, SD = 1.35; p < 0.001, d = 0.55) decreased significantly, and the difference was clinically relevant at T2. For cynicism (T1: M = 3.93, SD = 0.99, T2: M = 3.70, SD = 1.32; p = 0.14, d = 0.22) and personal fulfillment at work (T1: M = 4.30, SD = 0.83, T2: M = 4.41, SD = 0.94; p = 0.24, d = 0.17), the difference between T1 and T2 was not significant. Women benefited more than men (PHQ-9: p < 0.001, d = 0.96; GAD-7: p < 0.001, d = 0.91; PHQ-15: p < 0.001, d = 0.76) from the training.



CONCLUSIONS: Participants' mental health symptoms were substantially reduced during the course of the work-related group therapy. As mental health problems account for the largest group of work disability days, the potential of group therapy should be better exploited in health care services.

