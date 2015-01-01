|
Citation
|
Roberts R, Slade T, Voaklander D, Straube S, Dennett L, Cancelliere C, Guptill C, Miller L, Lemay D, De Leon M, Gross DP. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(3): e2762.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36768128
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Musculoskeletal injury (MSI) contributes to global health burdens. Effective MSI prevention is necessary. MSI risk factor screening tools can be used by employers to identify and mitigate occupational hazards. Rigorous synthesis of the effectiveness of these tools has not taken place. We synthesized literature on effectiveness of MSI risk factor screening tools for reducing injury through informing prevention interventions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
disability; sick leave; compensation and redress; cumulative trauma disorders; employment; ergonomics; insurance; musculoskeletal pain; occupational health; workers’ compensation