Abstract

All unexpected deaths of children require an autopsy to determine the cause of death. In cases of aortic rupture, the immediate cause of death is easily identified at autopsy. Although the majority of aortic ruptures are caused by high-energy trauma, other causes should not be missed.We present and discuss the case of a 29-month-old child who died suddenly at home. Her recent medical history and the ecchymotic lesions observed on external examination of the body appeared potentially suspicious of physical abuse. The autopsy concluded that death was due to complete rupture of the abdominal aorta with associated vertebral disjunction. At first glance, the overall forensic picture could suggest a traumatic death. However, careful inspection of the retroperitoneum revealed a discrete atypical mass of infiltrative tissue within the hematoma. Histopathological examinations confirmed tumor proliferation of the soft tissues, triggering vascular and spinal injuries. Other paraneoplastic elements or metastases were ultimately revealed (orbital and subcutaneous). Overall, this was a rare and fatal case of abdominal aortic rupture induced by tumors. Due to the mechanisms and the forces needed to cause vertebral dislocations and aortic rupture, the combination of the two is highly suggestive of child abuse when an accidental traumatic history is absent or inconsistent with the injuries. Nevertheless, this case illustrates the importance of a systematic and rigorous forensic examination, rather than ignoring other possible diagnoses.

