Fitzgerald M, Wright LE, Bishop AJ. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
36760013
Many women experience childhood sexual abuse (CSA) during their childhood and CSA often negatively impacts adult's romantic relationships. Consequently, it is important to understand the protective factors that buffer against the detrimental impact of CSA on the quality of women's romantic relationships. Forgiveness may be one such factor. The current study looked at trait forgiveness as a moderator of CSA and overall relationship quality, positive relationship quality, and negative relationship quality. A sample of 171 women completed an online survey. Using hierarchical regression, forgiveness was found to moderate the association between CSA and overall relationship quality and negative relationship quality, but not positive relationship quality.
Language: en
Child Sexual Abuse; Forgiveness; Relationship Quality