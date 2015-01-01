|
Citation
Ohayagha C, Merced K, Perrin PB, Arango-Lasprilla JC, Klyce DW, Jones SCT. J. Clin. Med. 2023; 12(3): e867.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
36769514
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Previous research has found racial and ethnic disparities in life satisfaction, depression, and anxiety after traumatic brain injury (TBI). However, limited studies have examined differences in these variables between U.S.- and foreign-born individuals with TBI. The purpose of this study was to examine whether differences exist in mental health outcomes between U.S.- and foreign-born individuals with TBI at 1, 2, 5, and 10 years after injury, as well as examine whether demographic and injury-related characteristics account for these differences.
Language: en
Keywords
traumatic brain injury; disparities; mental health outcomes; nativity