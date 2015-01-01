Abstract

Suicide, as the ultimate expression of suicidal ideation, has accompanied human beings throughout history within specific social and cultural contexts. However, in recent decades the increase in suicides, especially in developed countries after the Second Demographic Transition and the rise of postmaterialist values, has been increasing in the youth population. This study is created from a quantitative perspective and aims to determine the predictors of suicidal ideation in university students in Spain. The fieldwork was carried out in a large sample of Spanish universities over several weeks in 2022, with the participation of hundreds of university students (n = 1472). The predictors of suicidal ideation were gender, types of social relationships, history of bullying, health status, taking antidepressant medication, increased anxiety after COVID-19, economic difficulties in continuing studies, and perspective on their future. The results highlight the need for the greater involvement of universities by establishing programs for preventing, detecting, and treating suicidal ideation, always in coordination with health systems to prevent further suicides in their university community.

