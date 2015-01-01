Abstract

Sexual minority youth are at increased risk of intimate partner violence (IPV) victimization compared to their heterosexual peers. However, the sexual minority population is not a homogenous group and risk of IPV victimization varies by LGB+ subgroup (e.g., gay/lesbian, bisexual, and unsure). Using two waves of data (2017, 2019) from the National Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS), this study analyzes (a) differences in physical and sexual IPV victimization between heterosexual and sexual minority youth, (b) within group differences among sexual minority youth, and (c) if the relationship between IPV victimization and sexual identity is attenuated after controlling for sociodemographic characteristics and theoretically relevant risk factors.



RESULTS indicate that sexual minority youth are at elevated risk of IPV victimization compared to their heterosexual peers. Within-LGB+ analyses show that bisexual youth are more likely than gay/lesbian youth to be victims of sexual IPV. The association between physical and sexual IPV victimization and sexual identity is partially attenuated by sociodemographic variables and observed risk factors.



FINDINGS indicate that intervention and prevention programming should be tailored to identify, and treat, the risks and needs of unique, at-risk populations.

