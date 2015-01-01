Abstract

In April 2020 American President Donald Trump publicly stated that consuming disinfectant could cure COVID-19. This apparently shocking statement was not so shocking to many: some people believe that consuming Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS), a name for chlorine dioxide, an industrial bleach, can cure many illnesses. This article is a case note about Stanley v Finnegan, 447 F Supp 3d 771, 777 (WD Ark, 2020), in which parents sued their local county and sheriff in Arkansas for taking their children away after they encouraged their children to consume MMS. This case is particularly important in the current COVID-19 world.

Language: en