Citation
Bryan CJ, Rush SC, Fuessel-Herrmann D, Bryan ABO, Morrow CE, Haskell J, Jones MJ, Bowerfind C, Stephenson JA. J. Spec. Oper. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36764287
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Research among military personnel and veterans indicates that subjective appraisal of warzone stressors explains the relation of combat exposure to posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), but not the relation of exposure to injury and death to PTSD. Studies have primarily been limited to conventional forces using aggregate measures of warzone stressor exposure. Threat appraisal may play a different role in the emergence of PTSD among military personnel for whom dangerous deployment experiences are more closely associated with exposure to injury and death, such as US Air Force Pararescuemen and Combat Rescue officers.
Keywords
PTSD; combat; pararescue; threat appraisal