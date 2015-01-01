Abstract

The bumper beam is an important device to ensure the safety of the car, which can effectively alleviate the force and absorb energy when the car collides. Traditional bumper beams are mostly made of high-strength steel, which has high strength and a low production cost but a heavy weight. With the requirement of being lightweight, high-strength steel is not able to meet the needs of lightweight cars, and composite materials have become the answer to the problem of a light weight in cars due to their excellent performance of being lightweight and high strength. This article introduces the case study on materials of bumper beams and presents the application of traditional materials and composite materials in bumper beams. Then, the fabrications and processes of bumper beams, a performance assessment, experimental tests, and a finite element analysis of the bumper beam are carried out. This paper also represents the study of optimization in automobile bumper beams.

